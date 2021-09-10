$100,000 Lottery winner: ‘I had to sit it down for a minute’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Georgetown man is a $100,000 richer after winning with a scratch-off Lottery ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, stopped at the Speedway on Darby Drive in Georgetown recently to buy his Pick 3 tickets. While standing near the vending machine, he decided to purchase one of the $30 Fastest Road to $3 Million Scratch-off tickets.

After scratching it off, he won $50 and bought a second ticket.

While scratching off the second ticket, he matched the number 18 on the last row. He proceeded to scratch off the prize amount below.

“I could see the one but then there were all the zeroes. I had to sit it down for a minute and I would pick it back up to look at it. I would sit it down again and look at it. I thought, ‘this is too good to be true,’” he told lottery officials.

The Scott County man called the lottery office and scheduled an appointment to claim his prize on Sept. 8. That’s when he received his check for $71,000, after taxes.

“This couldn’t have happened at a better time,” he said.

He told officials he plans to use some of the winnings to pay off debt.

Speedway will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.