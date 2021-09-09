Special forums aim to unite manufacturers and farms across commonwealth

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Manufacturers from across Kentucky are learning to work together with agricultural businesses. Through covid, they realized that they don’t need to go far to get the raw resources they need. Five summer forums held throughout the summer have aimed to unite the two in an effort to add value.

“One of the things that we’ve noticed is people who live in the same community knew that the business existed but didn’t know how those businesses could potentially utilize their product or byproduct or services that they could benefit from as well,” explains Timothy Hughes with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

Since covid, the department says there’s been a shift in purchases. More people are buying local, which Heather and Reed Graham says is helping to keep their farm going. Thanks to local community support from farmers markets, the Grahams can sell their hay, meat, vegetables and firewood.

“We’ve seen an influx of how much we’ve been selling there because there’s been an increase in the local campgrounds instead of going out of state for vacations,” explains Heather Graham.

In addition to local consumers from the farmer’s market, the rest of the world is also interested. The KDA says Kentucky is exporting about $6 billion dollars per year of farm products, with about 40% of that from bourbon, wood, and cattle. The department says it wants to emphasize that great resources live and graze right here in our own backyard.

“Initially we think about food and that’s important that’s what sustains us but also just the beauty of Kentucky is represented a lot by agriculture,” says Hughes

