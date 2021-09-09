New Old Todds Road sidewalk now open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A new public sidewalk stretching 3,400 feet is now officially open on Old Todds Road.

“Over the years, neighborhoods have grown up around Old Todds Road, which at one time was a rural road,” Mayor Linda Gorton said during Thursday’s ribbon cutting. “There’s clearly a need for sidewalks here. We want our neighborhood streets and roads to be pedestrian friendly, and safe.”

The project began when 7th District Councilmember Preston Worley was made aware of the need for this sidewalk. Worley learned during a tour of the Eastside Library that children in the Woodhill neighborhood were using Old Todds Road to travel to the library on Palumbo Drive. When he left the library that day, Worley drove down Old Todds Road that same day and saw the dirt path through grass where children were walking.

Councilmember Worley said, “When this project was brought to my attention I knew we had to make it work. This sidewalk represents an investment in infrastructure, safety, access and equality. Today is a proud day for Lexington.”

Old Todds Road is one of the oldest roads in town, dating back to the 1780s, just a few years after Lexington’s founding in 1775. In addition to suburban growth, the road is still home to historic houses that are among the oldest in Lexington.

This new pedestrian connectively makes this important stretch of road now fully walkable from Man O’ War via Palumbo all the way to Richmond Road, providing access and safety to and from work, school, business, the library, and other services for Woodhill and surrounding neighbors.

The new sidewalk features a pedestrian bridge over a small creek. The project cost $725,000.