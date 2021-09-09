Man arrested after allegedly firing shots along I-24: KSP

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 arrested a Hopkins County man after a late night stand-off with law enforcement.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, troopers received reports of a man walking down Interstate 24 near the 51 mile marker westbound with a flashlight.

- Advertisement -

Troopers responded and determined the man was holding a handgun, according to the Kentucky State Police. The man fired the handgun multiple times toward the ground and in the air. After more than an hour talking with the man, he was taken into custody, troopers said.

He was identified as 26-year-old Dean D. Adornato, of Nebo. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

His car was found on a side road near the interstate, the KSP said.

No injuries were reported and troopers did not fire any shots.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police, Post 2, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Eddyville Police Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County Highway Department, and Lyon County EMS. Both lanes of Interstate 24 were shut down for approximately two hours.