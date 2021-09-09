UPDATE: Baptist Health Richmond extends elective procedure suspension

UPDATE POSTED 9:50 A.M. SEPT. 9, 2021

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Richmond announced on Aug. 26 the temporary suspension of elective procedures, not including any imaging procedures (biopsies, CT, MRI and X-ray). The suspension originally was scheduled to last two weeks.

Imaging procedures continue as scheduled.

However, due to the continued increase in the number of patients being admitted due to COVID-19, elective procedures will not resume at this time. The clinical leadership is continually monitoring patient volumes with the goal to resume elective procedures as soon as it’s appropriate. Urgent and emergency surgeries will still be performed.

“The clinical leadership at our hospital is monitoring the scope of procedures that fall into the categories of elective, urgent and emergency procedures,” said Dr. Erica Gregonis, Baptist Health Richmond Chief Medical Officer. “Our medical experts will be making these decisions while maintaining the best interest of our patient’s well-being and safety.”

Elective procedures are defined as those that are necessary, but can be delayed for 30 days without significant risk or harm to the patient.

Urgent cases will generally include procedures that cannot wait 30 days without significant risk to the patient, but in each case will ultimately be determined by the judgment of the physicians in cooperation with medical staff leadership at each facility.

Emergency cases are those that could result in the loss of life, limb or organ, or permanent disability if postponed, so these will be done as they always have been — as quickly as possible.

“We are taking this step to protect our patients while working to conserve resources, equipment and clinical staff to care for the most urgent and time-sensitive patient needs,” Dr. Gregonis said.

Patients affected by this change will be contacted, and given further guidance.

