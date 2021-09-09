21-year-old dies when car hit by 18-wheeler

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 21-year-old Louisville man was killed Wednesday when his car careened into the path of an 18-wheeler.

According to the Kentucky State Police, at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on KY 210 in Taylor County

Preliminary investigations indicate Timothy McAtee, of Louisville, was southbound on KY 210 in a 2019 Nissan Altima, when he lost control, ran off the right shoulder, struck a guardrail, crossed back into the northbound lane into the path of a 2013 Peterbilt driven by 55-year-old Sidney Dosier, of Magnolia, Ky.

Dosier was unable to stop and struck McAtee in the driver side, the KSP said.

McAtee was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Taylor County coroner

A passenger in McAtee’s car, 24-year-old Fred Scott, of Louisville, was transported to the Taylor County Hospital by EMS and is in critical condition.

Dosier was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Matthew Brumley. Brumley was assisted at the scene by other KSP personnel and Taylor County EMS.