UPDATE: Madison County Detention Center details precautions as COVID surges

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 AT 2:02 P.M.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Madison County reports the highest number of positive COVID cases in a week, community officials are doing what they can to mitigate the spread.

According to Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey, the detention center currently has four staff members and 39 inmates have tested positive. None of those individuals are symptomatic, but the staff members were sent home and the inmates have been quarantined.

Prior to this, Tussey said that the facility has gone months with only one or two positive cases.

The jailer described the safety procedures the detention center is taking such as intake screening and quarantining all new inmates for two weeks before moving them to general population.

Tussey also commented that they would continue to follow the guidelines set by the CDC, the health department and the State Department of Corrections.

Until further notice, outside contacts such as religious services and counseling have been discontinued to help minimize the potential spread of the virus.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 AT 11:27 A.M.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Madison County Health Department’s latest COVID report shows the highest number of positive cases in a week.

Between Monday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Sept. 5, Madison County had 705 positive cases. The following is a day-by-day breakdown of COVID cases in the area:

8/30/2021- 101 cases

8/31/2021- 53 cases

9/1/2021- 163 cases

9/2/2021- 159 cases

9/3/2021- 89 cases

9/4/2021- 15 cases

9/5/2021- 125 cases

The current incidence rate for Madison County is 100.6 cases per 100,000 population. The Kentucky Department for Public Health COIVD-19 dashboard can be found here and is updated daily Monday-Friday. Guidance for what to do if you test positive for COVID-19 and if you are identified as a close contact to someone who is COVID-19 positive can be found on our website: www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org.

Locations for COVID-19 testing can be found at the MCHD website: COVIDTest.pdf (madisoncountyhealthdept.org)

“COVID-19 cases have steadily increased in Madison County each week for several weeks. Being in the “red zone” should be taken very seriously. The health department urges everyone to follow the guidelines from the Kentucky Department for Public Health and from the governor’s office,” said MCHD Public Information Officer Kelley McBride.

Keeping up with contact tracing efforts becomes more challenging with the increasing positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

“Due to a higher number of cases, it may be a few days after a person’s positive COVID-19 test before MCHD calls about your isolation. Please isolate and follow the instructions on our website. If individuals have questions or need information that is not covered on the website, please call the health department,” said MCHD Director of Nursing Ava Wright.

The MCHD staff is available to answer your questions about COVID-19 or other healthcare concerns at (859) 623-7312 EXT 223. Schedule a vaccination appointment by phone or online at www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org.

The MCHD offered a few ways the community can help stop the spread of the virus.

Get a free COVID-19 vaccine. Find at: www.vaccines.gov or www.vaccinemap.ky.gov

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Wear a face covering when in crowded public areas.

The health department asks residents to continue to follow public health guidelines in regard to those who are not fully vaccinated – wear a mask, maintain a social distance, and continue to wash your hands repeatedly.

MCHD also said that getting vaccinated is the best weapon available against COVID-19 and its variants. While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller.

Find the statewide vaccine information by visiting vaccine.ky.gov or calling the vaccine hotline at 1 (855) 598-2246.