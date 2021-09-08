Bridge deck work on I-75 at Clays Mill bridge to cause northbound delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists work on the Clays Ferry Bridge northbound on I-75 at the Madison-Fayette County line will begin Thursday.

Temporary lane closures continue to be necessary for bridge deck overlay work.

- Advertisement -

The anticipated date for completion is Thursday, October 7. The Clays Ferry Bridge (H520-034-B00153N) is located on the Fayette-Madison County line.

Note:

operations are located between milepoints 97.541 and 97.703

traffic control (closures/barrels) are in place between milepoints 96.9 and 98.3

two lanes remain open at all times — this includes shifts onto the shoulder

work is in effect 24 hours a day, including weekends with two seperate shifts of crews: 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight) & 12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m.

the speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH with double fines in effect

The revised schedule is below:

Thursday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Oct. 7

Interstate 75 – Northbound

barrier walls (traffic control) will be placed northbound beginning Thursday night at 9 p.m.

work will start for the northbound section until the project is completed

Alternate Route:

motorists can utilize Interstate 64 to KY 627 to bypass the work zone

The traveling public should continue to plan for and expect delays.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.