Bridge deck work on I-75 at Clays Mill bridge to cause northbound delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists work on the Clays Ferry Bridge northbound on I-75 at the Madison-Fayette County line will begin Thursday.
Temporary lane closures continue to be necessary for bridge deck overlay work.
The anticipated date for completion is Thursday, October 7. The Clays Ferry Bridge (H520-034-B00153N) is located on the Fayette-Madison County line.
Note:
- operations are located between milepoints 97.541 and 97.703
- traffic control (closures/barrels) are in place between milepoints 96.9 and 98.3
- two lanes remain open at all times — this includes shifts onto the shoulder
- work is in effect 24 hours a day, including weekends with two seperate shifts of crews: 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight) & 12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m.
- the speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH with double fines in effect
The revised schedule is below:
Thursday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Oct. 7
Interstate 75 – Northbound
- barrier walls (traffic control) will be placed northbound beginning Thursday night at 9 p.m.
- work will start for the northbound section until the project is completed
Alternate Route:
- motorists can utilize Interstate 64 to KY 627 to bypass the work zone
The traveling public should continue to plan for and expect delays.
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.