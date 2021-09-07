UPDATE: Barbourville Independent out all week due to shortage of substitute teachers

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 7, 2021:

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Barbourville Independent School District is closed the week of Sept. 6-10, 2021, due to a substitute teacher shortage, according to the district.

During the closure, students will learn from home. Teachers will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily to help students, according to a Facebook post on the Barbourville City School page.

Dawson Springs Independent will be closed the rest of the week (Sept. 8-10) due to the number of staff out. There will be virtual learning the rest of the week, according to a social media post.

McLean County Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday (Sept. 8-10) due to students and staff who have COVID-19 or are in quarantine. No learning will take place during the closure. Make-up days will be used, according to a social media post.

The above mentioned schools join a growing list of districts that have halted in-person instruction in the classroom for various time periods due to the surging coronavirus and related issues.

ABC 36 News has chronicled the following closures:

Ashland Independent, Barbourville Independent, Bath County, Berea Independent, Casey County, Carlisle County, Carter County, Clay County, Clinton County, Crittenden County, Carroll County, Dawson Springs Independent, Edmonson County, Fairview Independent, Franklin County, Greenup County, Harrison County, Jenkins Independent, Knott County, Lee County, Letcher County, Leslie County, Marion County, Marshall County, Magoffin County, Mayfield Independent, McLean County, Montgomery County, Owsley County, Paris Independent, Perry County, Pike County, Powell County, Rockcastle County, Russell County, Russellville Independent, and Spencer County.

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 AT 9:26 P.M.

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Perry County Public Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, due to the number of students and staff expected to be out coupled with limited substitutes available, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page by Superintendent Jonathan Jett.

Perry County joins a growing list of districts that have halted in-person instruction in the classroom for various time periods due to the surging coronavirus and related issues.

ABC 36 News has chronicled the following closures:

Ashland Independent, Bath County, Berea Independent, Casey County, Carlisle County, Carter County, Clay County, Clinton County, Crittenden County, Carroll County, Edmonson County, Fairview Independent, Franklin County, Greenup County, Harrison County, Jenkins Independent, Knott County, Lee County, Letcher County, Leslie County, Marion County, Marshall County, Magoffin County, Mayfield Independent, Montgomery County, Owsley County, Paris Independent, Perry County, Pike County, Powell County, Rockcastle County, Russell County, Russellville Independent, and Spencer County.

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 AT 8:35 P.M.

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due a rise in COVID-19 cases and related quarantines, Harrison County Public Schools will be closed Sept. 6-10, 2021, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

There will be no NTI or Google Classroom learning during the closure, according to the social media post.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Harrison County joins a growing list of districts that have halted in-person instruction in the classroom for various time periods due to the surging coronavirus and related issues.

ABC 36 News has chronicled the following closures:

Ashland Independent, Bath County, Berea Independent, Casey County, Carlisle County, Carter County, Clay County, Clinton County, Crittenden County, Carroll County, Edmonson County, Fairview Independent, Franklin County, Greenup County, Harrison County, Jenkins Independent, Knott County, Lee County, Letcher County, Leslie County, Marion County, Marshall County, Magoffin County, Montgomery County, Owsley County, Paris Independent, Perry County, Pike County, Powell County, Rockcastle County, Russell County, Russellville Independent, and Spencer County.

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 AT 3:11 P.M.

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rockcastle County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, with no NTI and all athletic events cancelled, according to the school district.

Bath County Public Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, due to an inability to cover bus routes, according to the school district. There will be no NTI.

Marion County Schools are out Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, due to the anticipated number of staff absences and a lack of substitute employees available, according No NTI.

Clinton County Schools have been closed all week. No NTI. In-person classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Ashland Independent is closed through Sept. 10, 2021, due to student and staff absenteeism, according to the school. No extra-curricular activities from Sept. 6-12, 2021.

Spencer County Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, due to positive COVID-19 cases and related quarantines, according to the district. No NTI. Extra-curricular activities will continue.

Carlisle County Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, due to rising number of COVID-19 cases and related quarantines, according to the district. No NTI.

All of the above mentioned schools join a growing list of districts that have halted in-person instruction in the classroom for various time periods due to the surging coronavirus and related issues.

ABC 36 News has chronicled the following closures:

Ashland Independent, Bath County, Berea Independent, Casey County, Carlisle County, Carter County, Clay County, Clinton County, Crittenden County, Carroll County, Edmonson County, Fairview Independent, Franklin County, Greenup County, Jenkins Independent, Knott County, Lee County, Letcher County, Leslie County, Marion County, Marshall County, Magoffin County, Montgomery County, Owsley County, Paris Independent, Pike County, Powell County, Rockcastle County, Russell County, Russellville Independent, and Spencer County.

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 AT 10:18 P.M.

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff and related quarantines, Paris Independent announced on its Facebook page there will be no school on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, and classes are cancelled all next week, Sept. 6-10, 2021. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

There will be no NTI days during the temporary closure. The days will be made up later in the year, according to the district post on social media.

The district says at this time, all scheduled breaks will remain intact throughout the school year. Additionally, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, will be a staff only work day, according to the district.

Outdoor athletics and band will continue during the closure with safety measures in place. All indoor athletic facilities will be closed during this time with the exception of in-season teams and groups, according to the post on social media.

Universal masking will continue to be required unless Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) guidelines exempt them, according to the school district.

Paris Independent joins a growing list of districts that have halted in-person instruction in the classroom for various time periods due to the surging coronavirus.

ABC 36 News has chronicled the following closures:

Berea Independent, Casey County, Carter County, Clay County, Crittenden County, Carroll County, Edmonson County, Fairview Independent, Franklin County, Greenup County, Jenkins Independent, Knott County, Lee County, Letcher County, Leslie County, Marshall County, Magoffin County, Montgomery County, Owsley County, Paris Independent, Pike County, Powell County, Russell County and Russellville Independent.

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 AT 6:50 P.M.

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed the rest of this week, Sept. 2-3, 2021, due to COVID-19, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The social media post says there were approximately 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students, resulting in more than 150 students needing to quarantine due to close contact with students who tested positive. Wednesday’s new cases effectively doubled the district’s current case and quarantine numbers, according to the social media post.

The school district is not using state-approved at-home learning or NTI/TRIBE days during the closure. The days will be made up later in the school year, according to the post on social media.

Athletics will be considered on a team-by-team and sport-by-sport basis during the pause. Childcare will continue to be offered at MSE, similar to a snow day schedule, according to the social medic post.

The district hopes to return to in-person instruction in the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Montgomery County Public Schools joins a growing list of districts that have halted in-person instruction in the classroom for various time periods due to the surging coronavirus.

ABC 36 News has chronicled the following closures:

Berea Independent, Casey County, Carter County, Clay County, Crittenden County, Carroll County, Edmonson County, Fairview Independent, Franklin County, Greenup County, Jenkins Independent, Knott County, Lee County, Letcher County, Leslie County, Marshall County, Magoffin County, Montgomery County, Owsley County, Paris Independent, Pike County, Powell County, Russell County and Russellville Independent.

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 AT 3:30 P.M.

CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wolfe County Public Schools will be closed through Sept. 10, 2021, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, according to a Facebook post on the board of education’s page.

The social media post says three of the days off will be made up by adding Fall Break back in as regularly scheduled school days. Fall Break was scheduled Oct. 14-18, 2021.

The post asks those eligible for vaccination to please consider doing so and continue to take measures such as wearing masks to help the community move past the current surge of COVID-19.

Wolfe County Public Schools joins a growing list of districts that have halted in-person instruction in the classroom for various time periods due to the surging coronavirus.

ABC 36 News has chronicled the following closures:

Berea Independent, Casey County, Carter County, Clay County, Crittenden County, Carroll County, Edmonson County, Fairview Independent, Franklin County, Greenup County, Jenkins Independent, Knott County, Lee County, Letcher County, Leslie County, Marshall County, Magoffin County, Montgomery County, Owsley County, Pike County, Powell County, Russell County and Russellville Independent.

UPDATE POSTED AUGUST 31, 2021 AT 12:55 P.M.

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea Independent schools will be closed through the end of the week with no remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to school officials.

The four missed days will be added to the school calendar at the end of the school year, according to district officials.

Clay County Public Schools are out until Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

Crittenden County Schools will return to remote learning only from Sept. 1-10, 2021 due to the increasing number of students and teachers testing positive for COVID-19, coupled with a school bus driver and substitute teacher shortage, according to school officials.

According to the Kentucky School Boards Association, at least twenty-two school systems have shut down since the start of the school year due to the surging coronavirus.

UPDATE POSTED AUGUST 30, 2021 AT 5:22 P.M.

RUSSELL/OWSLEY COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Russell and Owsley County Schools join the list of districts closing due to COVID-19.

Russell County Superintendent Michael Ford said the district would move to virtual, at-home learning through Sept. 3, returning to class on Sept. 7. This would mean Russell County will start using the limited non-traditional instruction (NTI) days allowed by a 2021 state law.

Superintendent Ford also shut down athletics at this time.

In Owsley County, despite returning to in-person learning last week, Superintendent Tim Bobrowski said the district will move to NTI for the rest of the week.

The Owsley County Board of Education released details about the transition in the following Facebook post:

“The Owsley County School District will use NTI days the remaining week(Tue-Friday). Labor Day Holiday is Monday, September 6th and there is NO school. In-person school will resume on Tuesday, September 7th. All students need to have their Chromebooks, login information, and password for Google Classrooms. Attendance will be taken 2x per day for OCES and every period at OCHS. Certified teachers will work from their classrooms. Classes begin at 8AM and will go until 3PM. School staff will be at buildings tomorrow if items are needed to be picked up. Please contact the school your child attends for more information.”

According to the Kentucky School Boards Association, 19 school districts have cancelled in-person classes due to COVID-19 so far this school year.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED AUGUST 30, 2021 AT 3:00 P.M.

WHITESBURG/PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Letcher County Public Schools and Pike County Public Schools are out all this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and related quarantine for students and teachers, according to Facebook posts from the respective school districts.

Both districts are scheduled to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Pike County’s post says the days off are not NTI days. The missed days will be made up next May, according to the Facebook post.

Letcher County’s post says during our temporary closure, the district will have meals available for pick up at Cowan Elementary, Letcher Elementary & Middle School, Fleming Neon Middle, and West Whitesburg Elementary from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day.