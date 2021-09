CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Award-winning actor Kevin Costner and his rock band Modern West will bring their Tales from Yellowstone tour to The Corbin Arena.

The show is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office and on Ticketmaster.

For more information, call the Arena Box Office at 606-258-2020.