House, Senate approve first ‘checklist’ of executive orders, debates still loom

FRANKFORT, Ky. WTVQ/Kentucky Chamber) – Gov. Andy Beshear called working with the Legislature “collaborative” as the special session completed it’s first day with the passage of a broad blueprint — a checklist as the governor called it — of executive orders that should be extended, but he also acknowledged some tough discussions lie ahead.

“It’s been a very positive working relationship where we’re about 95% of things we are on agreement. There is disagreement over masking and I think that will be a real debate as we move forward, but the willingness to listen and communicate back and forth has been very positive and I think it shows the House is serious about doing the work. This bill was very collaborative,” Beshear said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The Kentucky General Assembly granted final passage to House Joint Resolution 1, preserving some emergency executive orders enacted earlier in 2021 by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The House and Senate suspended many of their normal rules to try to expedite action during the special session. HJR 1 passed the full house by a vote of 92-3 and later passed the Senate 32-4.

The measure passed the State Government Committee earlier on Tuesday, where House Speaker David Osborne was joined by Representative Matt Koch and legal counsel to present HJR 1.

“On these executive orders, we are extending them through January 15, 2022,” House Speaker David Osborne said of HJR 1, noting that gives lawmakers time to extend them again or make changes when the next session of the Legislature begins.

Speaker Osborne said that, while there has been some disagreement between the GOP-controlled legislature and the Democrat-held executive branch, there are several policies on which the two branches are in agreement.

“I think that much of that discussion has been focused on the things we disagree on; whether it be mask mandates, capacity restrictions, or other shutdowns. But, by and large, most of the executive orders were very important, and I think most people are in agreement with them,” Osborne said.

The speaker pointed to policy items like licensure for healthcare workers and price gouging, as measures that he said “we could all support.”

Osborne said the extensions of the emergency order under House Joint Resolution 1 will also apply to the provisions passed earlier this year in Senate Bill 5 and in SB 150 from the 2020 Session.

Additionally, Osborne said the resolution will also extend the provisions of the state of emergency that the Governor issued for Nicholas County due to extreme flooding, specifically in the town of Carlisle, that occurred on July 30.

Rep. Koch, whose district encompasses Nicholas County, said the storm peaked when the area saw 5.5 inches of rain in one hour, causing the loss of 30 businesses in the community and significant flood damage to at least 90 residences.

“The FEMA application is still pending,” Koch said. “It’s very important to extend these protections to the people of Nicholas County. They need help.”

Meanwhile, while it may not make a difference with House and Senate, both of which are controlled by Republican super majorities, a group of 74 Kentucky organizations, including education, health care, justice, faith and labor groups, sent a letter to the Kentucky General Assembly, calling on them to protect Kentuckians in the ongoing pandemic.

The letter was initially sent on Sept. 3, 2021, and many new signatories were added in an updated letter sent on Sept. 7, 2021. The letter states: