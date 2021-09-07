Estill County area to experience upcoming water shut off

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Residents in Estill County should be prepared for an upcoming water shut off.
According to a post on the Water District’s Facebook page, the water will be turned off on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. in the following areas for system upgrades:
- HWY 89 starting at the 82 split
- Old fox Rd up to 800 Old Fox Rd
- Hannah Lane
- King Cemetary Rd
- HWY 89 up to 7927 Winchester Rd.
The upgrades are expected to last around two to three hours. When the water comes back on, the area will be under a boil water advisory.