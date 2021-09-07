Estill County area to experience upcoming water shut off

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Residents in Estill County should be prepared for an upcoming water shut off.

According to a post on the Water District’s Facebook page, the water will be turned off on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. in the following areas for system upgrades:

- Advertisement -

HWY 89 starting at the 82 split

Old fox Rd up to 800 Old Fox Rd

Hannah Lane

King Cemetary Rd

HWY 89 up to 7927 Winchester Rd.

The upgrades are expected to last around two to three hours. When the water comes back on, the area will be under a boil water advisory.