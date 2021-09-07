Brightview treatment center celebrates one year in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – September is National Recovery Month, and Brightview Rise and Recovery is celebrating their one year anniversary.

Tuesday, Brightview celebrated with a “Rise and Recovery” Fair which included live music, raffle with prizes donated from local restaurants, a bounce house for children, recovery coaching from Voices of Hope, Narcan training and distribution, and private testing for HIV and Hepatitis C.

The event is meant to highlight the progress the center is making on helping people get out of serious and sometimes life-threatening addictions.

According to a report from the Kentucky Chamber, more than 1,300 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2018. According to the CDC, those numbers increased with 1,956 deaths in 2020.

Sari Cason, Brightview’s Community Outreach Manager, says she believes the COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for an increased abuse of drugs and alcohol.

“I do believe [use] numbers have spiked a little bit since COVID because everybody was home for so long. We’ve seen some people relapse and go back to use because they were home and not working, and not around their support groups,” said Cason.

Carson says that Brightview was adamant about staying open during COVID-19.

“We have maintained staying open throughout COVID and continue to find ways to treat and see patients because we know it’s not just something you can stop doing. We have to still be here for patients,” said Carson.

Over the past year, the treatment center has worked to treat over 400 patients through medical treatment, counseling, and therapy.

The treatment center partnered with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and the University of Kentucky to test patients for HIV and Hepatitis C. Participants could enter to win a gift card from a local restaurant if they got tested.

“If you’re still using, I don’t care, what do you need? We’re here when you’re ready to change,” said Carson.

The event lasted from 11am to 3 pm.