Rehabilitation project continues Tues.-Thurs. on I-75 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. Operations continue for the asphalt pavement rehabilitation work.

The anticipated completion date for the project is Tuesday, November 30.

Interstate 75 – North & Southbound (the entire project)

Note:

general hours of work are 7 p.m. until 6 – 7 a.m. each evening/morning (Mondays through Fridays) — there will be exceptions for the days/hours of work

no weekend work is planned at this time — this could change pending on weather and project progress

the speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH with double fines in effect

Closures/changes currently scheduled for pavement repairs:

Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Wednesday, Sept. 8 – 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Southbound:

the barrier wall will be moved — motorists will travel on the inside of the barrier wall

traffic will be reduced to one lane during this timeframe

closures will be in effect for the SB ramps onto Interstate 75 SB at Paris Pike/US 460 and Cherry Blossom Way/US 62

the Off Ramp at Cherry Blossom Way/US 62 from Interstate 75 SB will be closed

Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 9 – 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Thursday

this will be a three (3) day closure for the SB On Ramp to Interstate 75 SB from Paris Pike/US 62

Motorists should continue to plan for and expect delays.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.