UPDATE: Two UTV fatal accidents in two days in Rowan County

Update from September 6, 2021:
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are working a second UTV accident and death in two days in Rowan County.
A post on the county coroner’s Facebook page says Morehead 911 received a call around 8:20 p.m. Sunday from a family member reporting an accident on Old House Creek in Morehead involving a side-by-side.
Investigators says 78-year old Bobby Tackett had been deer hunting on a family member’s property. They say Tackett was on his way out of the woods operating his side-by-side when he lost control of the vehicle. Investigators say it appears the UTV made a sharp turn, throwing Tackett.
Investigators say a family member witnessed the accident and called for help. The Elliottville Volunteer Fire Department, Morehead & Rowan County EMS and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident scene, according to the social media post.
Tackett was rushed to St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead by Morehead & Rowan County EMS where he was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., according to the coroner’s social media post.
The accident and death remain under investigation by the sheriff’s department and the coroner.
Original story below from September 5, 2021:
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A UTV accident that killed one man is under investigation.
According to the Rowan County Coroner, Rowan County 911 received a call at 11:02 P.M Saturday night.
The coroner says the accident happened on Open Fork Road just West of the old Halderman School in Morehead.
Investigators say 39-year-old Michael Surface was operating a razor style UTV when he was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Saint Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead where he was pronounced dead at 11:57 P.M.
Investigators say a woman riding in the UTV with Surface was also taken to the hospital and then airlifted to a trauma center. Her name wasn’t released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.