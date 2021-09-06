Laurel County investigators looking for 46-year-old man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 46-year-old man last seen Sunday morning.
According to the department, Ricky Smallwood was last seen at about 9 a.m. Sunday on D Anders Road about eight miles west of London.
His phone was pinged by investigators in Boiling Springs, N. C., just before 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Deputies say he may be driving a tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Kentucky tag AXB432.
K9 Deputy Jake Miller and Deputy Jamie Etherton are the case.
Anyone with information is asked to 606-864-6600 ot 606-878-7000.