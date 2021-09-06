Closure scheduled for Keene-Versailles Road/KY 169 in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Keene Versailles Road/KY 169. The temporary closure is necessary for cross drain installation operations.

Wednesday, Sept. 8 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Keene-Versailles Road/KY 169

a closure will be in effect at milepoint 19.0

Alternate Routes:

South – Woods Drive (county route in Jessamine County)

North – Delaney Ferry Extension (county route in Woodford County)

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.