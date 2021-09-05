REMINDER: Lexington trash schedule changes for Labor Day

Kaitlyn Shive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A reminder that your trash schedule will be affected this week for the Labor Day holiday.

According to the Division of Waste Management, no collections will be made Monday and any residents and businesses that normally get curbside pickup on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday.

They advise if this applies to you you should place your carts out after 4 P.M. on Tuesday.

Businesses with dumpsters serviced on Mondays will have the units picked up on Tuesday
and businesses with dumpsters serviced on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday cart and dumpster collection schedules will not be impacted.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, Lexington Recycle Center and Electronics Recycle Center will be closed tomorrow.

