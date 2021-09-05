‘Paw Putters’ Golf Scramble held to raise money for Scott County Humane Society

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
7

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Humane Society held its annual ‘Paw Putters’ golf scramble Saturday at the Canewood Golf Course in Georgetown.

The event is to help with the costs of the animals care at the shelter.

80 golfers made up 20 teams.

“We are hoping to raise enough money today to basically just pay for one month of vet bills for the sweet animals that we rescue and foster and try to get placed in their forever homes. All of god’s creation is important. Animals are important. They have personalities, they’re intelligent, they’re loving. And they need us” said

The ‘Paw Putters’ event usually raises $5-10,000.

Kaitlyn Shive
