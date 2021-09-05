‘Hot Rod Hullabaloo’ raises awareness for suicide prevention

According to the Stanford Police Department, Morris was also a substitute teacher, a mason, and a lion. He spearheaded the annual 'Shop with a Cop' program so every child in the community would have a Christmas.
According to the Stanford Police Department, Morris was also a substitute teacher, a mason, and a lion. He spearheaded the annual 'Shop with a Cop' program so every child in the community would have a Christmas.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A non-profit that focuses on suicide prevention and awareness held its annual ‘Hot Rod Hullabaloo’ car show in Lexington to highlight mental health issues.
The organization ‘Shelby’s Way’ helps those suffering through mental health crisis, paying for mental health care and funerals for victims of suicide.
The event drew around 2,000 people.
Donations were collected to help the non-profit bring awareness to suicide prevention.
- Advertisement -
“I mean everybody’s heard about the mental health issues and the mental health crisis we’ve had and the depression among our youth, teenagers, and even adults now are going through with the COVID and the isolation” said Mark Cain, Founder and President.
‘Shelby’s Way’ takes its name from Mark Cain’s son who was lost to suicide in 2009.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.