‘Hot Rod Hullabaloo’ raises awareness for suicide prevention

By
Kaitlyn Shive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A non-profit that focuses on suicide prevention and awareness held its annual ‘Hot Rod Hullabaloo’ car show in Lexington to highlight mental health issues.

The organization ‘Shelby’s Way’ helps those suffering through mental health crisis, paying for mental health care and funerals for victims of suicide.
The event drew around 2,000 people.
Donations were collected to help the non-profit bring awareness to suicide prevention.

“I mean everybody’s heard about the mental health issues and the mental health crisis we’ve had and the depression among our youth, teenagers, and even adults now are going through with the COVID and the isolation” said Mark Cain, Founder and President.

‘Shelby’s Way’ takes its name from Mark Cain’s son who was lost to suicide in 2009.

Kaitlyn Shive
