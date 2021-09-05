Harley Davidson throws Labor Day Bash Saturday

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
43

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Labor Day weekend celebrations were underway in Lexington Saturday, starting with a Labor Day bash at the Man o’ War Harley Davidson.

Harley Davidson is taking the weekend to celebrate the upcoming holiday with in store discounts and revelry.

A food truck from Kyle’s Kitchen was there while local band “Brothers from Different Mothers” provided live music.

“Basically we just get some live music, some food, good food from Kyle’s kitchen, and we have a good time and celebrate not working,” said Liam Diaj, Marketing Coordinator.

Due to the nice weather Saturday, Diaj says he expected several hundred visitors.

Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com