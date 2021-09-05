Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for Franklin County Humane Society

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Frankfort Sunday, the Broadway Clay Pottery Studio took part in an ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser, creating clay bowls to raise money for a local humane society.

Broadway Clay partnered with the Franklin County Humane Society for the second empty bowls event of the year. All sales of the dog or cat bowls purchased in the studio go directly to animals in need.

“We like to connect with organizations in our community and provide some activities that will help them in the future,” said Broadway Clay co-owner Megan Sauter.

Broadway Clay raised money for the local family shelter in a separate empty bowls event earlier in the year.