Update: Bridge now open for Anderson County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. The bridge located on KY 44 in Anderson County is now open to traffic.

The bridge was previously determined unsafe for the traveling public. Inspectors from District 7 examined the bridge during a scheduled routine review. The bridge was closed immediately after the inspection. Bridges are inspected on a regular basis by the State Highway Department.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday, June 30 – as of 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Eden Road/KY 44