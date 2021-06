LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A wreck on I-75 South slowed down traffic for a period of time Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., a tire blew on a semi-truck near mile marker 101. Responders got to the scene to clean up the area, which caused traffic to shortly be reduced to one lane.

No one was hurt in the accident and traffic opened back up around 6:30 p.m.