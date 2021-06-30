Man charged in connection with Lansdowne shootout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Quavon Winslow for a shots-fired call earlier this week.

On Monday, June 28, 2021, at approximately 4:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lansdowne Drive regarding several calls for shots fired. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Upon further investigation, video surveillance captured Winslow exchanging gunfire with other individuals outside the Marathon gas and convenience store at the corner of Lansdowne and Tartan Drive. Two cars, gas pumps and the building were hit, but no injuries were reported.

Winslow was arrested on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Nicholasville, with the help of the Nicholasville Police Department.

Winslow was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (5 Counts) and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. He has been booked in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Detectives are still attempting to identify additional witnesses and victims.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.