UPDATE: Laurel County authorities looking for missing juvenile

UPDATE POSTED 7:25 A.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, 2021

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tyler Griffith, 15, of Laurel County, has again been reported missing.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, Griffith was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday off Rita Lane about seven miles south of London.

Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France continues to investigate.

If anyone has information or knows Griffith’s whereabouts, contact the Laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11:21 A.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Laurel County are searching for Tyler Griffith, 15, after he ran away early Friday morning.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, Griffith was last seen off Rita Lane, 7 miles south of London around 1 a.m. He has not been seen since then.

Laurel Sheriff’s Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves is continuing the investigation.

If anyone has information or knows Griffith’s whereabouts, please contact the Laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.