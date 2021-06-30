Kentucky Athletics launches website for the NIL Era

UK Athletics’ NIL policy focused on assisting student-athletes

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – University of Kentucky Athletics is positioned as a leader in the college sports space around Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) as a new era in college athletics dawns.

 

- Advertisement -

UKathletics.com/NIL is the one-stop shop for everything regarding the NIL era, which begins July 1, 2021 in Kentucky following Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order that paves the way for student-athletes at Kentucky’s universities to pursue compensation from NIL deals.

 

The Kentucky Road enhanced suite of benefits will provide student-athletes with unparalleled support and resources as they navigate the new landscape of being able to earn benefits from their NIL.

 

UKathletics.com/NIL houses UK Athletics’ NIL policy as well as frequently asked questions (FAQ) for current Wildcat student-athletes, future Wildcats, donors and fans as well as agents in addition to other compliance resources.

 

The online home of The Kentucky Road isTheKentuckyRoad.com, a first-of-its-kind digital platform that inspires prospective student-athletes to visualize their future at UK. That future includes a set of opportunities that will challenge them to grow into leaders prepared for a lifetime of success, both during and after college. The Kentucky Road digital platform illustrates that through story-driven multimedia content and an interactive roadmap experience.

 

State and federal lawmakers are expected to continuing working on legislative approaches to NIL. The NCAA earlier this week also issued an initial set of NIL policies.

Previous articleVolunteers renovating injured police officer’s home
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com