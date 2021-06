LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – I-75 at mile marker 120 has reopened following a semi-truck fire Tuesday night.

According to Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, crews were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a semi-truck experiencing a brake fire on the interstate.

- Advertisement -

Saas says crews found the tractor and trailer on fire. All northbound lanes of I-75 were closed while the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.