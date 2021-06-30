Grand jury will review fatal Knott County shooting case: KSP

KITE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A grand jury will review a fatal shooting in Knott County after a man shoots another man during an altercation to see whether it was a case of self defense.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 22-year-old Kolby McKay Hall, of the Kite community, was fatally shot at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at the home of 67-year-old Larry Hall on Big Blue Lane in Kite.

When troopers responded, they found the younger Hall dead from a gunshot wound. The initial investigation indicates Kolby Hall came to Larry Hall’s home making threats and when an altercation occurred inside the home, Kolby Hall was shot, the KSP said in a statement.

No charges have been filed, and this investigation will be presented to the Knott County Grand Jury, according to the KSP. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Anthony Trotter.