Pet seriously injured in one crash, driver charged with DUI in another

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two traffic accidents, including one that seriously injured a pet dog, within minutes of each other kept first responders busy Tuesday morning.

According to Lexington Police, the first occurred at about 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of Leestown Pike and West New Circle Road when a GMC going outbound on Leestown Pike was hit by an oncoming truck when the GMC tried to turn onto New Circle.

The driver of the GMC suffered non-life-threatening injuries but a standard bred poodle in the vehicle was inbjured, possibly suffering partial paralysis, according to first responders.

Firefighters and Animal Control were called to help get the dog out of car. A second standard bred poodle was not injured.

The roadway was reopened at about 9:30 a.m.In the second accident, a pedestrian was injured when struck by a car at about 8:30 a.m. at South Broadway and Angliana.

Police said the pedestrian stepped in front of a Volvo and was struck. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Volvo was arrested for DUI, police said.