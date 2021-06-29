Motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries after crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Outbound Liberty Road in Lexington is temporarily shutdown after a motorcycle crash left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to Lexington Police, the motorcyclist was inbound on Liberty Road when an accident occurred between a car traveling outbound and the motorcyclist just before 11 p.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

Police say the man on the motorcycle is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is at the scene investigating the accident.