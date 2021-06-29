July 4 holiday alters Lexington trash schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky.(WTVQ) — Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

No collections will be made on Monday, July 5.

- Advertisement -

Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickups on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, July 7. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Mondays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, July 6. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, July 7.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

To sign up for text alerts about changes to your waste collection schedule, text your regular collection day (MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY or FRIDAY) to 888777 from your mobile phone.