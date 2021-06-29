Fiery car crash kills one, injures another from Pineville

UNION COUNTY, TN (WTVQ) – Two people from Pineville were involved in a fiery single-car crash in Tennessee on Monday, according to a report from WRIL Radio, citing the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).
The report says the preliminary investigation by THP shows 22-year old Cameron Collins, of Pineville, was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion north on Highway 33 (Maynardville Highway) near Butcher Lane in Union County, Tennessee around 11:51 a.m.
The report says Collins crossed into the southbound lane, went off the left shoulder of the highway, went down a slight embankment, hit a tree and caught fire.
Collins and his passenger, 21-year old Victoria Wilson, of Pineville, were pulled by witnesses from the car before it was destroyed by fire, according to the report.
Victoria Wilson died at the scene. Cameron Collins was injured, according to WRIL Radio.
Charges are pending against Collins, according to the report.
