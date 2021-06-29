Congressman Rogers writes letter stressing importance of fully reopening federal offices

WASHINGTON (WTVQ) – In a letter to Kathleen McGettigan, Acting Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, U.S. Representative Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) implored for federal offices to safely return to in-person services.

The letter focused on Congressman Rogers’ concern for long delays in benefits and assistance that those in southern and eastern Kentucky have gone through due to office closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While telework status has allowed many Federal employees to safely weather the pandemic, it has also dramatically reduced productivity. It now takes months for veterans to access their service records at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC),” said Congressman Rogers. “In fact, a constituent in my district was unable to be buried at his desired resting place—the Mill Springs National Cemetery—because the NPRC was unable to furnish his records. This is a disgrace.”

This letter follows his recent cosponsoring the Reopening to address Every Complete Record request for Devoted Servicemembers (RECORDS) Act of 2021. The legislation would have the records center reopen within 30 days to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the NPRC would have to submit a comprehensive plan to Congress addressing the current backlog of 500,000 requests.

Federal field offices have been mainly utilizing telework services for the past 15 months. Outlining steps to start reopening federal offices were given to federal departments and agencies on June 10.

“Many of my constituents seeking assistance live in rural areas with poor cell phone service and limited broadband access, making it nearly impossible for some individuals to submit applications online. Many have been unable to navigate these systems without assistance and have simply given up on trying to apply for their benefit—an unacceptable outcome,” stated Congressman Rogers. “It is imperative that these Americans are able to visit a local office and receive the in-person assistance they need.”

Congressman Rogers’ full letter can be read here.