Abandoned ambulance found in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- An abandoned ambulance was found parked this week in Letcher County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s from Georgia, but was parked in Whitesburg. It has no tags and the VIN number connects it to a Georgia ambulance service, but that service, South Star, told a sheriff’s deputy the company no longer owns the ambulance.

Deputies say the ambulance is at a towing company. The owner will need to bring in the appropriate paperwork to the Sheriff’s Office to get it back.