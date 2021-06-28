Shooting investigation to be presented to grand jury

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Hobie Daugherty is investigating a shooting which occurred at about 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, June 26, 2021.

Sheriff’s investigators were called to a business parking lot west of London and upon arrival found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI 2 helicopter to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment, Root said.

Another man at the scene was interviewed by Sheriff’s investigators. Detectives learned altercation had occurred in the parking lot and during the altercation, the man was shot in the chest, the sheriff said.

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation and will present the case to the Laurel County grand jury at a later date.

Assisting for the Sheriff’s office at the same were: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Hobie Daugherty who is the case officer, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Greg Poynter, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Marcus Stigall. Also assisting is Lieut. Chris Edwards. Other agencies assisting included ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, PHI 2 helicopter, and Swiss Colony volunteer fire department.