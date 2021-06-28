UPDATE: Pedestrian hit-and-killed in Jessamine County now identified

UPDATE POSTED JUNE 28, 2021 AT 6:27 P.M.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car over the weekend has now been identified.
The victim was Hannah Elizabeth McFadden, 24, of Nicholasville.
The incident is still under investigation.
McFadden’s arrangements will be handled by the Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JUNE 28, 2021 AT 3:59 P.M.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nicholasville Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car over the weekend.
Investigators say a woman was walking north along U.S. 27 between South Main Street and Shun Pike when she was hit around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
She was taken to Saint Joseph Jessamine Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
Her name hasn’t been released yet.
Police say the driver stopped and fully cooperated with investigators. They say no charges have been filed at this point.