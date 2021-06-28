11 students receive $35,000 in KEEP scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The KEEP Foundation board of directors approved more than $35,000 in scholarships to 11 students attending 10 universities across the Commonwealth.

All of the 2021 scholarship recipients are students currently enrolled with a university or college in Kentucky in an equine and/or agriculture related major.

In addition to these 11 Kentucky students, the Race For Education awarded it’s annual Robert J. Frankel Scholarship to three New York state students: Reina Ceballos, Joseph Lee and Carlos Lopez.

Now in it’s 11th year, the Robert J. Frankel Scholarship, in honor of the late Robert (Bobby) J. Frankel, is awarded to a student whose family is employed in the Thoroughbred industry, pursuing any field of study at a college or university in California or New York state.

All three Frankel Scholarship recipients, whose parents work in the barns at various tracks in New York, will be attending universities in New York.

“Kentucky is the horse capitol of the world and having the Commonwealth’s colleges and universities prepare the next generation of leadership is vital to the horse industry’s continued success. KEEP congratulates this year’s scholarship awardees and looks forward to the future impact they will have on the industry,” said Elisabeth Jensen, KEEP’s Executive Vice President.

2021 Race For Education KEEP Foundation Scholarship

Ambre Azcona – University of Kentucky

Lily Crouch – University of Kentucky

ALeah Gardner – Morehead State University

Harrison Goode – University of Kentucky

Wheaton Hardwick – Kentucky Community & Technical College

Emma Ingalls – Asbury University

Emily James – Midway University

Alina Knore – Morehead State University

Elizabeth Lynch – Midway University

Kaitlyn Praisler – Morehead State University

Ava Simmons – Murray State University

The mission of the Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP) Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), established in 2014, is to support the economic success of Kentucky’s signature industry by ensuring its continued economic viability, making the industry accessible for all who want to participate, introducing more young people to the industry and its opportunities, and educating the people of the Commonwealth about the importance of horses to the state, its economy, its heritage, and its people.

Through academic development programs, tutoring, internships, financial literacy training and scholarships, the Race For Education provides opportunities for educational success for young people with significant financial need and academic challenges.