UPDATE: GoFundMe created for shooting victim, Raymar Webb

UPDATE POSTED 9:23 P.M. SUNDAY JUNE 27TH, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family of Raymar Webb.

- Advertisement -

Webb was killed on June 19th this year on West Short Street and North Mill around 1:40 A.M.

The Go Fund Me will cover Webb’s funeral and go to his family, as his girlfriend is expecting a baby.

The Go Fund Me can be found here.

UPDATE POSTED 10:45 A.M. MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department continues to investigate a homicide.

On June 19, 2021, at approximately 1:40 a.m., officers were completing an investigation in the 300 block of W. Short Street when they heard shots fired, according to police.

The officers responded to West Short Street and North Mill Street to investigate. Upon arrival they located the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries.

He was later identified as Raymar Webb by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

According to police records, Webb is the city’s 20th homicide victim this year. The record number in a single year is 34, set just last year.

Detectives continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

UPDATE POSTED 9 A.M. MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family and friends remember a loved one who is the city’s latest shooting victim.

A vigil was held Sunday night in a parking lot in the area of Mill and Short streets in downtown Lexington for 30-year-old Raymar Webb. That’s where Webb was shot early Saturday morning.

According to family member’s Facebook page, the vigil also served as a gender reveal for the baby Webb’s girlfriend is expecting.

Ieshia Banks, Webb’s girlfriend, said, “He wanted to have a gender reveal because this was gonna be our last child and he wanted to do something different and the day of our gender reveal he was taken away from us so he never even got to find out whether or not he was having a girl or not.”

The vigil included a balloon release and candle lighting in honor of Webb. He died later at a hospital.

The shooting happened at about the time downtown bars were closing and police said the area was busy and a large crowd was present when officers arrived.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 4 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was shot and killed overnight Friday into Saturday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Mill and Short Street.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

The coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Raymar Webb.

This is right around the bars downtown, so police say it was busy and there was a large crowd when they got there. No one else was hurt.

There isn’t a suspect at this time.