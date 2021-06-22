Laurel County couple’s argument turns into shooting. wife in serious condition

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday morning an argument between a husband and wife turned into a serious shooting.

Deputies said Stephen Wombles, 37, shot his wife in the chest twice with a shotgun around 4:00 a.m. at their home off Lake Road four miles West of London.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

Stephen Wombles was arrested and charged with assault first-degree domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.