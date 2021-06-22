KYTC: motorists caution for mowing operations on New Circle Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KYTC) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of rescheduled mowing work for New Circle Road/KY 4. The mowing location will be on the Inner Loop along the cable barrier. The operations are now planned for tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the heavy rain that occurred on Monday.
The rescheduled date and times are below – work will not be in effect today (Tuesday):
Wednesday, June 23 – 9:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. (times are approximate)
New Circle Road/KY 4
- mowing will be in effect for the Inner Loop along the cable barrier:
- operations will begin with Richmond Road/US 25 at milepoint 14.851 and progress to Versailles Road/US 60 at milepoint 4.611
Note:
- a mobile lane closure will be in place for the left/fast lane
- motorists should expect short term delays and seek an alternate route if possible
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties
