Fayette’s 7-day moving average for COVID cases drops to 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID case numbers continue to hold steady.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Tuesday morning report, the county recorded a total of 16 new cases Saturday through Monday, pushing the total since March 2020 to 35,498.
The seven-day moving average dropped to 8.
The county reported no new deaths, leaving at 322 lost to COVID-related causes since March 2020.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702, July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
• 2,736, October
• 6,070, November
• 5,991, December
• 6,155, January
• 2,694, February
• 1,314, March
• 1,027, April
• 689, May
To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick
• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.