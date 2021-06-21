Woman killed in collision in McCreary County

PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was killed Monday morning in a collision on US 27 near the Tucker Road intersection in McCreary County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 32-year old Tiffany Renfro, of Parkers Lake, was driving a 2015 KIA Optima north on US 27 just before 9:00 a.m., when she crossed the center line and collided with a 2016 International tractor-trailer.
KSP says Renfro wasn’t wearing a seat belt. They say she died at the scene. State Police say the truck driver wasn’t hurt.
Traffic was rerouted around Tucker Road for most of the day due to a fuel spill and accident reconstruction. The road reopened late in the day.
Assisting on scene: KSP Trooper Dackery Larkey: CVE Officers, McCreary Co. Sheriff’s Department, McCreary Ambulance Service, McCreary Coroner’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department and Kentucky State Highway Department. Trooper Larkey continues the investigation.
