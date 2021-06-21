Positivity rate below 2% in latest COVID-19 numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate has finally gone below 2%. The state reported Monday, June 21, that the positivity rate was down to 1.95%.

Additionally, the number of new cases is down to 115 in Monday’s report, with 14 of the new cases in people 18 and under.

The state still has no ‘red’ counties and now has six in the ‘orange’ category. Most counties are still in yellow.

The state reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky’s total death toll since the pandemic to 7,190.

Of the total cases, the state said 202 people were in the hospital, down seven from Friday, 48 are in ICU, down eight from Friday, and 28 are still on a ventilator.

The full vaccination report, COVID-19 numbers and positivity rate are posted daily at KYCOVID19.KY.GOV.