Midway University announces addition of sprint football for 2022-23

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Midway University has announced it will add Sprint Football to its list of athletic programs during the 2022-23 academic year.

Sprint Football, in which each football player must weigh no more than 178 pounds, has been played for nearly a century at universities on the East Coast. Beginning in 2022, sprint football will come to Middle America for the first time.

“We are excited to add this dynamic opportunity to our sports offerings,” said Rusty Kennedy, Vice President for Admissions and Student Affairs. “Sprint Football will only add additional vibrancy and excitement to campus life each fall.”

Midway University, along with five other private colleges and universities in the Midwest and Upper South will be the charter members of a new, independent athletic conference, the Midwest Sprint Football League (MSFL). See the MSFL news release

“Midway University is continuously looking for opportunities that fit with student interest and the development of each student,” said Midway University President, Dr. John P. Marsden. “We are excited about the opportunity to be a charter member of the Midwest Sprint Football League and to bring a new sport to this part of the country. Since Midway does not sponsor varsity football, sprint football will fit nicely with our other 27 athletic offerings.”

Marsden added, “As with all our athletic programs, our recruitment is focused on the student-athlete. We know athletics can be a means for many students to enter college and earn their degree while continuing to play a sport they love. Sprint Football allows us another means to meet student demand while enhancing the campus atmosphere at the same time.”

Joining Midway as the charter members of the MSFL are Bellarmine University (Ky.), Calumet College of St. Joseph (Ind.), Fontbonne University (Mo.), Quincy University (Ill.) and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Ind.).

Kennedy said now that the announcement has been made, Midway will begin the process of hiring a head coach and securing an off-site location for their home games.

As described by the New York Times, Sprint Football is known for its ‘quick players and its ‘fast-paced style of play’. While NCAA and NAIA Football emphasize strength and body weight, Sprint Football emphasizes speed and agility.

A full-time member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Midway’s membership and competition in Sprint Football will be separate from the NAIA. Midway also is a full-time member of the River States Conference and affiliate member of the Mid-South Conference.

With the addition of Sprint Football, Midway University Athletics will now offer scholarship opportunities in 28 sports beginning in the fall of 2022.

Students interested in joining the Sprint Football team should complete a recruitment form at www.gomidwayeagles.com