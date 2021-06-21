Carter County Jailer arrested following collision

GRAYSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested Robert Boggs, Carter County Jailer, on Sunday, June 20, following a two vehicle non-injury accident.

According to KSP, Trooper Daniels responded to the area of Lakeview Circle after receiving the report of the accident. Once on the scene, he spoke to the driver of the vehicle that reported the accident. The driver said that Boggs, who was operating the other vehicle, struck their vehicle at the junction of KY 773 and Lakeview Circle.

Boggs kept driving and the other vehicle followed him until he backed into a driveway on Lakeview Circle. While doing so, Boggs struck the other vehicle two more times before stopping.

The driver of the other vehicle exited their vehicle and had to knock on Boggs’ window before he realized he had hit their vehicle.

After performing field sobriety tests, Boggs was arrested and lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center. He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.