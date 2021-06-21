Campbellsville University to present their ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The famous ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ will make its way to Campbellsville University (CU) thanks to its theater program, Community Trust Bank and Town Hall Productions.

Shows will be presented will be presented at Maple Tree Investments, 204 Main Street in Campbellsville on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m. (special start time due to community fireworks) and Sunday, July 4 at 2:30 p.m.

The play finds Seymour Krelborn discovering a new breed of plant that he calls Audrey II, named for his coworker crush. The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. However, Seymour realizes Audrey II’s otherworldly origins and intent toward global domination.

CU Theater veterans Jeremiah Jackson, a student at Northern Kentucky University, and Jenny Kawa, formely Fiona in the university’s production of ‘Shrek,’ will be playing Seymour and Audrey respectively. Rob Collins, Campbellsville radio personality, will portray Audrey II.

The cast also includes the following: Jamie Killion, associate professor of music (voice) at CU, as Mushnik; Kevin Durham, a teacher in Marion County who has performed in many shows at CU including “Annie,” as Orin, Trisha Hall, a teacher in Green County, as Ronnette; Liz Arnold as Crystal; Emma Grider, a CU student, as Chiffon; with Gavin Johnson, also a CU student, as the ensemble.

Directing the play will be Starr Garrett, professor of theater. CU Community Theater Manager Alia McClendon will be the music director. The tech director for the play will be Matt Nall, technical director at CU.

Jolene Loreno is stage manager, Gabe Taylor is the puppet designer and Carrie Fowler is the puppeteer. Andrew Ward is the producer.

Admission is $10. Tickets for seniors age 65 and up, children 12 and under and military at $7.

Tickets can be ordered at https://townhallpro2013.ticketleap.com/little-shop/details.