Wolfe County Search and Rescue has busy weekend

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wolfe County Search and Rescue was busy this weekend.

Sunday afternoon the team says it helped Powell County Search and Rescue carry a hiker who was having seizures on top of the Natural Bridge Arch back down.

Rope technicians had to set up a pulley type system to be able to get the person down the 600 stair trail because of the angle of the stairs.

The day before, on Saturday, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team had a ‘right place at the right’ scenario. The say a driver crashed into a tree on Rock Bridge Road, near where the team was leaving a training session.

The front part of the car was crushed in, they say it knocked the driver unconscious causing the car to crash into another tree down the road.

The jaws of life were used to help extract them the team said.

The two other passengers also hurt, one critical, according to the team. The driver and front passenger were taken to the hospital.