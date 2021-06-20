Franklin County Humane Society awarded $10,000 grant

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
10
Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)– The Franklin County Humane Society is awarded a $10,000 grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels to help expand and modernize its surgical center.

The Franklin County Humane Society serves Frankfort and Franklin County.

HOKC is awarding $2.1 million in grants to 275 non-profits, which would impact close to 3.7 million Kentuckians. The grants come from donations from Kentucky Colonels across the state and world.

According to a release from the Franklin Humane Society, Commanding General Hal Sullivan said “When HOKC Trustees met with grant applicants this year, we were reminded how hard the pandemic has made life harder for many folks, from first responders in community service charities to the clients themselves. Thanks to Kentucky Colonels from around the world who donate to the Good Works Program, HOKC can lend a helping hand to so many local charities that provide essential services that lessen the impact. Because a Colonel cares, we make giving to others a Proud Kentucky Tradition.”

