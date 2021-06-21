Bluegrass Fair sees record high attendance numbers this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For ten days, thousands of people got to enjoy crazy rides, good food and entertainment at the Bluegrass Fair.

For Nolan Williams, it’s something he’s been looking forward to for awhile.

- Advertisement -

“I haven’t been to the fair in a good bit, so it’s kind of nice to see new rides, new people, and new faces, all that jazz.”

The fair has been going on every summer since 1961 but was cancelled last year because of the pandemic…Williams says the wait was worth it.

“It’s definitely refreshing to see it like the way it is today.”

And he’s not the only one….according to the Bluegrass Fair Chairman Mac Ferguson; the fair this year had record breaking attendance numbers.

“On an average year we’ll see about 40,000 people and probably when this year is over with we’ll have 60 to 70,000 people so it’s almost double” said Ferguson.

He says the increase in attendance also increases the amount of money raised through the fair.

He says every year they raise around $150,000 to 175,000 to give back to different organizations in Lexington and Central Kentucky.

“None of us are putting any of it in our pocket. We don’t make a penny, so every penny you spend here is going back out into the community” said Ferguson.

He says they are proud to be able to give back, helping those who need it most.

“That’s what we do that’s what the lions do, you know our motto, our international motto is we serve and by us giving this fair providing this fair that’s what we’re doing is giving back to the community” he added.

And don’t worry if you didn’t make it this year…the fair will be back again next year on June 9th